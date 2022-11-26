Harris supplied 23 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-99 win over Orlando.

Harris tied his best mark of the season in rebounds and also led his team on the glass. Friday marked the Tennessee product's first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign, as he's been enjoying an uptick in production due to the absence of Tyrese Maxey (foot), James Harden (foot) and Joel Embiid (foot). Harris should continue to see plenty of opportunities until the 76ers can get healthy.