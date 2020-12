Harris totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 118=94 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Joel Embiid (back) sidelined, Harris assumed a larger role on both sides of the ball, especially in the paint where he grabbed nine boards. Harris is playing well after a slow start in the preseason.