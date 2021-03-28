Harris provided 29 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Clippers.

Harris has flourished during Joel Embiid's absence. Since Embiid's injury, Harris has averaged 24 points, 8.1 rebounds, five assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over the seven-game span. He's especially kicked it up a notch in shot volume, with an average of 18 attempts per game over the same period.