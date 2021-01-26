Harris scored 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.

With Joel Embiid (back) sidelined, Harris was the team's leader on the offensive side of the floor. His 19 shots and 25 points were both his second-highest marks of the season -- surpassed only on Dec 29. Harris also chipped in on the defensive side of the floor and now has at least one block in four of his last five games. While his strong shooting and scoring have rightfully gained attention early on, Harris is also averaging a career-best 1.0 blocks per game.