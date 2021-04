Harris (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Harris played in each of the Sixers' most-recent games against Milwaukee, but he's been bothered by a sore right knee of late, so the Sixers may use Monday as an opportunity to get the forward some rest against an inferior opponent. Harris finished Saturday's loss to the Bucks with nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes.