Harris went for 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-91 loss to the Mavericks.

Harris recorded his fifth double-double through 40 appearances this season, which leaves him well behind the pace of last year's career high of 15 double-doubles (11 with the Clippers, four with the 76ers) across 82 games. He's going to have every opportunity to fill it up as a scorer and rebounder with Joel Embiid (finger) sidelined for at least the next couple weeks, but Harris will need to pick it up if he's going to equal or surpass last year's mark.