Harris went for 26 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 118-11 win over the Hornets.

Harris has hit the 20-point plateau in seven of his last nine games In those nine games, has also added 6.3 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent in those games.