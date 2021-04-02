Harris finished Thursday's 114-94 win over Cleveland with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), three assists and one blocked shot over 15 minutes.

Harris was limited to eight minutes in the first half due to three fouls, and he never really got going in the second half. His 15 minutes of court time were his fewest this season, and Thursday marked the second straight contest in which he finished with just 12 points. Harris has enjoyed a solid season overall, posting per-game averages of 20.5 points and 7.3 boards, so he figures to get going again before long.