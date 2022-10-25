Harris had 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 120-106 victory over the Pacers.

Harris is quietly off to a nice start to the season, averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.8 threes per game in 33.0 minutes. At this point in his career, fantasy managers know what to expect from Harris. He's a consistent source of points, rebounds and lower-end threes, but ultimately his ceiling is capped by playing alongside James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.