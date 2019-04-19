76ers' Tobias Harris: Massive double-double in Game 3 win
Harris recorded 29 points (11-19 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 win over the Nets.
Harris got hot early and never cooled down, scorching the Nets from beyond the arc while hauling downs boards galore. The 26-year-old forward stepped up in a big way with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined to help the 76ers earn a 2-1 series lead, and Harris remains an extremely well-rounded statistical contributor.
