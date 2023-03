Harris notched seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 victory over the Cavaliers.

Harris' production has tapered off recently, averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.6 minutes across his last five games. The 30-year-old forward still has some fantasy value but is behind Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the offensive pecking order.