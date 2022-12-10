Harris ended Friday's 133-122 overtime victory over the Lakers with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 41 minutes.

Harris fell one rebound shy of his second double-double in four games, and his scoring fell back down to earth after reaching the 20-point threshold in his last two contests prior to Friday's clash. Even so, the Tennessee product is off to a strong start to December, averaging 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in three contests.