Harris recorded 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 44 minutes during Monday's 103-88 loss to Toronto.

Harris fell three rebounds shy of his fourth straight double-double. The veteran forward is averaging 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game on 53.6 percent shooting from the field and 49.4 percent from deep in the series.