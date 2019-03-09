76ers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double in loss
Harris finished with 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and nine rebounds over 34 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Rockets on Friday.
Harris had a fine showing on Friday, despite losing the game. In 11 games with the 76ers, Harris is averaging 21.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
