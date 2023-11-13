Harris recorded 18 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes in Sunday's 137-126 win over the Pacers.

His 18-point performance was silent compared to the 50-point performance by Tyrese Maxey and 37-point double-double by Joel Embiid, but Harris still managed to be productive and had the second-best point differential on the team (plus-12) behind Maxey. Harris is cemented as the third option behind Embiid and Maxey, but he's averaging a respectable 19.9 points per game early in the year, which is his highest mark since the 2018-19 season when he played for the Clippers. He'll be an important piece for the 76ers on nights when Maxey and/or Embiid are having an off game.