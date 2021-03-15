Harris recorded 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block Sunday in a 134-99 win versus San Antonio.

Harris served as the Sixers' leader in points and rebounds with Joel Embiid (knee) out. He also tied his season high of seven assists while nearly completing the double-double. Harris is demonstrating how effective he can be, playing under 30 minutes during each of his previous three games yet still averaging 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds across that span. And with Embiid out at least two more weeks, the forward is expected to receive a small boost in usage.