Harris produced 29 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 win over the Kings.
Harris spearheaded the offense with both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the sidelines and scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half. While the Sixers employ Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley as replacements for Embiiid when he misses time, Harris absorbs much of the missing rebound production and is arguably the best pivot for that injury.
