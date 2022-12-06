Harris posted 27 points (9-15 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 46 minutes during Monday's 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Rockets.

Harris logged a season-high 46 minutes in the overtime loss, marking the first time he's topped the 40-minute threshold this campaign. Harris has finished with 20-plus points in five of the last six games and has converted 12 of his 14 attempts from deep over the last two games, so he's certainly feeling it from deep at the moment.