Harris recorded three points (1-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 101-98 victory over the Nets.

Harris was barely noticeable in the win, continuing what has been easily his worst stretch of the season over the past two weeks. During that time, he sits well outside the top 150 in standard formats, a far cry from where he was earlier in the campaign. Looking ahead, while he will be better than this, there is a chance he is nothing more than a mid-round talent ROS.