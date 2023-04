Harris (hip/rest) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Nets on Saturday.

Harris missed the final two games of the regular season due to left hip injury recovery, but he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs Saturday. Over 18 appearances since the beginning of March, he's averaged 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.