Harris won't return to Saturday's game against the Bucks due to left calf soreness, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Harris won't return for the second half of this marquee matchup, meaning he ends his night with three points and two rebounds across 13 minutes. De'Anthony Melton started in his place in the second half against Milwaukee, but players such as Jalen McDaniels and Danuel House could also see expanded roles if Harris is forced to miss time. His next chance to feature will come Monday at Indiana.