Harris (knee) is starting Sunday against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Harris didn't play Saturday against the Jazz due to left knee soreness and was questionable ahead of Sunday's game, but he was expected to take the court in the second half of the back-to-back set. He's scored in double figures in eight of his last nine appearances and has averaged 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game during that time.