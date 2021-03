Harris (knee) is unavailable Monday against the Pacers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

The 28-year-old was considered questionable but will be sidelined for the second consecutive contest due to a bruised right knee. Harris' last chance to return to action before the All-Star break will come Wednesday versus the Jazz. Furkan Korkmaz started in place of Harris on Saturday and could receive his second straight start versus Indiana.