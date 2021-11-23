Harris (hip) won't play Monday against Sacramento, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This news is unsurprising, as the team reported earlier in the day that Harris would likely sit. Georges Niang and Paul Reed should be in line for an increase in minutes as a result.
