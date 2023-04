Harris (hip/rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets.

With a playoff series against the Nets scheduled, the 76ers will rest its core six players in Harris, Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles), Tyrese Maxey (neck), De'Anthony Melton (calf) and P.J. Tucker (calf). Harris concludes the 2022-23 regular season averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.9 minutes per game. The scoring average is Harris' lowest since 2015-16.