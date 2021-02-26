Harris (knee) is out Saturday against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Unsurprisingly, Harris will be shelved Saturday while recovering from a bruised right knee. He will be re-evaluated in about 48 hours. In his absence, Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Mike Scott could all see extra minutes.
