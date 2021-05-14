Harris registered 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot over 30 minutes Thursday in a loss to Miami.

Philadelphia struggled to keep up throughout the contest, and Harris was the only player on the team who scored more than 12 points. The veteran was coming off a 27-point performance in his last game and has been a key cog in the Sixers' offense all season. His 51.4 percent field-goal percentage on the campaign is the best of his career.