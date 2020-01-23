76ers' Tobias Harris: Paces team in points in loss
Harris scored 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3PT, 4-5 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 loss to Toronto.
It was Harris' first time over 20 points in his last four games as he led the team in both points and minutes on the evening. He's currently averaging 19.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 46 games this season.
