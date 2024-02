Harris logged a limited practice Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's game against Miami, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris has missed four of Philadelphia's past 11 games while dealing with an illness and more recently, a left hip impingement. Though Harris' involvement in practice a day after sitting out Monday's 123-121 win over the Cavaliers is seemingly a positive sign, head coach Nick Nurse didn't guarantee that the forward will be back in action Wednesday.