Harris posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to Golden State.

Joel Embiid (knee) was obviously slowed by injury and left the game early, allowing Harris to get involved more after having his minutes capped in his return to action on Monday. The veteran usually excels when Embiid is out or injured, and the team will need an extra dose of production from him if Embiid's knee injury sidelines him for an extended period.