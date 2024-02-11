Harris produced 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 win over the Wizards.

Harris was poor in terms of efficiency since he needed 14 shots to score 11 points, but he salvaged his fantasy stat line by delivering solid contributions on both ends of the court, particularly on defense with his three steals. Harris is one of several players that will benefit from Joel Embiid's absence due to a knee injury, and his offensive numbers should experience an uptick compared to the first few weeks of the campaign. He's averaging 18.8 points per game since the beginning of January.