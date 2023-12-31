Harris supplied 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 loss to the Bulls.

The fact that Harris ended the game with more field-goal attempts than points scored tells the story of how his night unfolded, as he was subpar all game long and wasn't able to provide another source of steady offense outside of Tyrese Maxey. Despite the poor showing, Harris has experienced a boost in his upside with Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined, and even though he will remain valuable when Embiid returns, Harris' usage rate and upside will remain high with the star big man sidelined.