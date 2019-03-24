Harris finished with 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a block over 37 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Harris was unusually light in the scoring department on Saturday, struggling from the floor on just 35.2 percent shooting. Harris' off-night is an outlier as the eight-year veteran is averaging career highs in points (20.5), rebounds (7.9), and assists (2.7).