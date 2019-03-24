76ers' Tobias Harris: Poor shooting in loss
Harris finished with 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a block over 37 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Hawks on Saturday.
Harris was unusually light in the scoring department on Saturday, struggling from the floor on just 35.2 percent shooting. Harris' off-night is an outlier as the eight-year veteran is averaging career highs in points (20.5), rebounds (7.9), and assists (2.7).
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.