Harris scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), and added four rebounds, two assists and one block in a win over the Pacers on Saturday.

Harris' 22 points helped keep the 76ers home-game undefeated streak alive in this one. The 27-year old has now combined for five blocks over his last three games. While Harris has never averaged a particularly noteworthy number of steals and blocks, he's accumulating career-highs in those areas this season, with 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but they'll certainly help bolster Harris' fantasy value.