Harris (knee) contributed 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes in Monday's 129-112 win versus the Hawks.

Harris (knee) was listed as doubtful in the morning, but surprisingly was upgraded to active before tip-off. The forward showed no signs of an injury, shooting 50 percent from the field. All eyes were on Joel Embiid during his 49-point career night, but Harris was very effective in the victory, generating his best scoring night in five games. With Ben Simmons (back) out indefinitely, look for Harris to continue producing strong numbers for the foreseeable future, especially this Wednesday night against a terrible Cavaliers' defense.