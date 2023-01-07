Harris closed with 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to the Bulls.

Harris turned in his best scoring performance of the new calendar year, and he also secured his best rebounding night since Dec. 2 against Memphis, tying his season high. Harris has been a key contributor for the 76ers of late, averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his last six appearances.