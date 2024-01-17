Harris notched 24 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 victory over Denver.

Joel Embiid was back in the lineup Tuesday and led the Sixers with 41 points, but Harris was able to continue his recent productive run in the big man's shadow rather than taking advantage of his absence. The veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in eight of the last 11 games, averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. Harris likely won't be able to maintain that pace, but he can still deliver solid numbers as Philly's No. 3 option on offense behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.