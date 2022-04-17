Harris notched 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-111 victory over Toronto.

It was the veteran forward's best scoring effort since March 13, as the 76ers got a team-wide effort in Saturday's big win. Harris has fallen into a clear secondary role in the offense since James Harden came to Philly, averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.9 threes over the last 15 games including his Game 1 effort, and he likely won't be as productive in a closer contest.