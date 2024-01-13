Harris logged 37 points (14-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 112-93 victory over Sacramento.

With Joel Embiid (knee) missing a third straight game, Harris once again stepped up and led the Sixers in scoring while topping 30 points for the second straight game. Incredibly, it's the first time in the 31-year-old forward's career that he's delivered back-to-back 30-point efforts. Harris missed a game himself in early January due to a minor ankle sprain, but over his last nine contests he's averaging 23.7 points, 6.8 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent (18-for-45) from beyond the arc.