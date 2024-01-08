Harris (ankle) went through Monday's practice, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
After sitting out Saturday's game against the Jazz, it appears that Harris is on the mend. The 76ers are off until Wednesday against Atlanta, so there's a good chance Harris will be cleared in time for that one. The 76ers are expected to release an official injury report Tuesday evening.
