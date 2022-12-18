Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said Harris (back) practiced Sunday, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harris was a late addition to the injury report and ultimately sat out Friday's win over the Warriors due to back pain. It's certainly encouraging to see the forward back at practice, but his status for Monday's matchup against Toronto likely won't be known until Philadelphia releases its injury report, which will likely drop sometime later Sunday.
