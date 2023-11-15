Harris is probable for Wednesday's game against Boston due to neck pain.
Harris suffered the injury Tuesday against Indiana and was evaluated for a concussion before ultimately returning to the game. Assuming he gets the green light, Harris could have a larger role in the offense Wednesday with Joel Embiid (hip) considered questionable.
