Harris (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Harris missed the last two games with a hip injury but returned to practice Monday and will likely be able to suit up against Brooklyn. He's topped 20 points in three of his last five appearances and has averaged 17.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 36.0 minutes per game during that time. With James Harden (foot), Tyrese Maxey (foot) and Joel Embiid (foo) all sidelined, Harris should see a sizable bump in usage rate so long as he plays.