Harris recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks during Saturday's win versus Charlotte.

Harris is in the midst of an impressive performance run. He averaged 20.6 points with a 54.8 shot percentage through his past five games. However, Harris' most significant contribution may be from the defensive end. He also averaged 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks on defense in that five-game span.