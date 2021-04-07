Harris scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Harris saw a slight dip in volume with the return of Joel Embiid, but his inefficiency from the field overstated his potential decrease in scoring upside. He also found other ways to contribute, logging at least one steal and one block for the first time in his last five games. Even with Embiid back in the mix, Harris should maintain his strong value by producing across the entire box score.