Harris posted 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 122-119 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Harris ascended to operate as Philadelphia's third offensive option with Kelly Oubre (ribs) sidelined, and the veteran forward has embraced the role to perfection. Harris has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances and is averaging 20.0 points while shooting an impressive 54.7 percent from the field in that stretch.