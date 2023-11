Harris recorded 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over Boston.

Harris boosted the 76ers in the paint against the Celtics alongside Joel Embiid, finishing as one of four players with a double-digit point total while ending one rebound shy of a double-double. Harris has tallied at least 15 points and five rebounds in six of his seven appearances so far this season.