Harris racked up 21 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 103-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Harris was the de facto offensive centerpiece for Philadelphia with Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (concussion) out of commission, and the veteran forward put up team-leading totals of 19 field-goal attempts and 21 points. Harris also grabbed 10 boards to record his sixth double-double of the campaign. He figures to continue seeing plenty of offensive opportunities while Maxey and/or Embiid remain out, though Maxey is likely nearing a return given that he was able to participate in the 76ers' shootaround Friday morning.