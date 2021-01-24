Harris registered 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Harris has been a steady, yet unspectacular, source of offense for the 76ers and has settled in nicely as the team's third go-to player behind Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Harris has scored at least 15 points in all but one of his games to date, and while he ended a streak of three straight games with at least 20 points, he continues to be a reliable player across all formats due to his ability to score the rock with ease.