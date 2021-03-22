Harris had 20 points (5-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Sunday's win over the Knicks.

It was a rough shooting night for Harris, who was able to salvage a 20-point effort thanks to nine made free throws. With Joel Embiid (knee) out of the lineup, the Sixers have turned to Harris as their No. 1 source of scoring. Over the last five games, he's launched 18, 20, 23, 18 and 18 field goal attempts.